Edition: English
Edition: English

Olivia Wilde condemns how she's judged when not with her children

Olivia Wilde is an American actress and filmmaker. She played Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on the medical drama television series House.

Olivia Wilde is denying that she isn’t there for her children.

The 38-year-old director of “Don’t Worry, Darling” is on the cover of “Variety,” where she talks about the idea that she doesn’t spend time with her 5-year-old daughter Daisy and 8-year-old son Otis.

“Every time someone sees me without my kids, they say, ‘How dare she!’ ” Wilde says. “No one has ever said that about a guy before. And if he’s with his kid, he’s an f—-ing hero.” Wilde also says that she is taking time off work right now to focus on her children. She says, “It was clear to me that this year was the right time for me to be a stay-at-home mom.”

“It wasn’t the right time for me to be on a set that has everything,” she said.

She says, “It was time for me to stop and focus on my kids when I have them.” “They are all I have. They are the best people I know.” Wilde said earlier in the interview that she shares custody with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has been in a heated custody battle.

Wilde says, “The only people who suffered were my kids” when she was served custody papers during a presentation she was giving onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April. “Because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened,” she says. “It was terrible, but the people who died were only 8 and 5 years old, which is very sad.”

“I chose to be an actress; I stepped into the spotlight on my own. But neither of my kids has asked for it. And it hurts a lot when my kids are pulled into it.”

