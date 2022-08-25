Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Olivia Wilde on Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s wage discrepancy

Olivia Wilde on Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s wage discrepancy

Articles
Advertisement
Olivia Wilde on Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s wage discrepancy

Olivia Wilde on Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s wage discrepancy

Advertisement
  • Olivia Wilde recently put an end to rumors concerning wage disparities between Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in her next film Don’t Worry Darling.
  • In an interview, the actress-director addressed the bogus allegation that stated the singer was paid $2.5 million for the film while Pugh only received $700,000.
  • “There has been a lot out there that I basically ignore,” Wilde observed.
Advertisement

“The silliness of contrived headlines and subsequent reaction surrounding a nonexistent pay disparity between our star and supporting actors truly hurt me,” she continued.

Also Read

Olivia Wilde wants to ‘protect’ her romance with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde wants to ‘protect’ her romance with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is concerned about "protecting" her relationship with Harry Styles. Harry,...

The Third Person star spoke out against this topic because she considered it was relevant to “women’s rights.”

“I’m a woman who has been in this field for over 20 years, and it’s something I’ve fought for myself and others, especially as a director,” the 38-year-old stated.

“There is absolutely no substance to such assertions,” she continued.

Wilde also commended the Oscar candidate for her performance in the film. She also addressed the rumour of Styles and Pugh’s dispute.

Advertisement

Also Read

Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis & shows his vitriol in public
Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis & shows his vitriol in public

Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis & shows his vitriol in public. Olivia...

“She was actually a fantastic supporter of his as someone who was fresh to a film set,” the actress said. And he was a huge fan of hers because he realised it was her film.”

“Tabloid media is a tool for pitting women against each other and shaming them,” she concluded.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story