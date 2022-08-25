Olivia Wilde wants to ‘protect’ her romance with Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is concerned about "protecting" her relationship with Harry Styles. Harry,...
“The silliness of contrived headlines and subsequent reaction surrounding a nonexistent pay disparity between our star and supporting actors truly hurt me,” she continued.
The Third Person star spoke out against this topic because she considered it was relevant to “women’s rights.”
“I’m a woman who has been in this field for over 20 years, and it’s something I’ve fought for myself and others, especially as a director,” the 38-year-old stated.
“There is absolutely no substance to such assertions,” she continued.
Wilde also commended the Oscar candidate for her performance in the film. She also addressed the rumour of Styles and Pugh’s dispute.
“She was actually a fantastic supporter of his as someone who was fresh to a film set,” the actress said. And he was a huge fan of hers because he realised it was her film.”
“Tabloid media is a tool for pitting women against each other and shaming them,” she concluded.
