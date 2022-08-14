Oscar buzz surrounds “All Too Well,” Taylor Swift’s directorial debut

The short film “All Too Well” starring Taylor Swift has recently been nominated for an Oscar, which will take place on Friday.

The hitmaker behind the song “You Belong With Me” was motivated to make her directorial debut by the extended version of the break-up ballad

The Grammy winner has already stated her desire to collaborate with anyone she “admires” on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hitmaker behind the song “You Belong With Me” was motivated to make her directorial debut by the extended version of the break-up ballad she released in 2012 with the same title.

According to reports, the sombre film that stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien has been nominated for an award in the category denoting the best live-action short movie.

Also Read Taylor Swift recording her new album, Sources Taylor Swift is reportedly working on a new studio album. Source says...

“The romantic drama, which runs for 15 minutes, is about an effervescent, curious young woman who ends up completely out of her depth,” as per synopsis via outlet.

“I like working with friends or people who I think would be excited about working with me,” she disclosed.

Also Read In the “Shake It Off” copyright dispute, Taylor Swift files a motion Taylor Swift has responded to a copyright case that was filed against...

Advertisement

She continued, “I’ve never made a short film before. I needed to reach out to people who would maybe believe that I was capable with it. I’m just blown away by what they did, they went out and left it all on the field.”

For those who are unaware, the crooner seems to have drawn inspiration for the song All Too Well from the three-month romantic involvement with Jake Gyllenhaal.