Paige Lorenze and Tyler Cameron parted ways

Tyler Cameron has denied rumors that he’s the father of Gigi Hadid’s baby.
Gigi Hadid has confirmed she’s expecting a baby with Zayn Malik. The...
The star of “The Bachelorette” explained his choice to end his relationship with the model by saying, “It wasn’t good for us.” He went on to say that the two “took a step back” in their relationship.
“So we’re back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now,” Cameron, 29, continued, adding that they both “have heaps of respect and love for each other.” “So we’re back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now.”
“But it’s just not the right time for both of us right now,” he added, confirming, “I’m single, absolutely.” “But it’s just not the right time for both of us right now,” he continued.
In a statement to Page Six, Lorenze also revealed that she does not have a boyfriend at this time.
She went on to clarify that there was neither a spectacular breakup nor any bad blood between the two of them. “I am more job-focused than I have ever been, and the priority needs to be my clothing business and my career — and that is going to demand me to remain in New York City at the time,” I said. “I am also more career-focused than I have ever been.”
Page Six was the first publication to break the story of Tyler and Paige’s rumoured romance, which surfaced at the beginning of July. The couple later confirmed their love while holding hands and kissing publicly in New York City on July 17.
A few weeks later, they documented their exciting “date cruise” on Instagram, making their budding relationship official on the social media platform.
