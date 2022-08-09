Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Paige Lorenze and Tyler Cameron parted ways

Paige Lorenze and Tyler Cameron parted ways

Articles
Advertisement
Paige Lorenze and Tyler Cameron parted ways

Paige Lorenze and Tyler Cameron parted ways

Advertisement
  • Tyler Cameron and model Paige Lorenze had already broken up after having dated for a short period of time.
  • The former contestant on The Bachelorette, who is now 29 years old, made the announcement during an interview on EDaily !’s Pop on Monday.
  • On July 8, it was reported that the two individuals were in the beginning stages of a dating relationship.
Advertisement

The star of “The Bachelorette” explained his choice to end his relationship with the model by saying, “It wasn’t good for us.” He went on to say that the two “took a step back” in their relationship.

Also Read

Tyler Cameron has denied rumors that he’s the father of Gigi Hadid’s baby.
Tyler Cameron has denied rumors that he’s the father of Gigi Hadid’s baby.

Gigi Hadid has confirmed she’s expecting a baby with Zayn Malik. The...

“So we’re back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now,” Cameron, 29, continued, adding that they both “have heaps of respect and love for each other.” “So we’re back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now.”

“But it’s just not the right time for both of us right now,” he added, confirming, “I’m single, absolutely.” “But it’s just not the right time for both of us right now,” he continued.

In a statement to Page Six, Lorenze also revealed that she does not have a boyfriend at this time.

She went on to clarify that there was neither a spectacular breakup nor any bad blood between the two of them. “I am more job-focused than I have ever been, and the priority needs to be my clothing business and my career — and that is going to demand me to remain in New York City at the time,” I said. “I am also more career-focused than I have ever been.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Paige Lorenze? All you need to know about Armie Hammer’s ex
Who is Paige Lorenze? All you need to know about Armie Hammer’s ex

EX-GIRLFRIEND of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, Morgan Wallen, has been linked to...

Page Six was the first publication to break the story of Tyler and Paige’s rumoured romance, which surfaced at the beginning of July. The couple later confirmed their love while holding hands and kissing publicly in New York City on July 17.

A few weeks later, they documented their exciting “date cruise” on Instagram, making their budding relationship official on the social media platform.

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Relationship News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story