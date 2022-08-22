Paris Hilton praises Demi Lovato’s ‘resilience’ on her 30th birthday

In honour of her longtime friend Demi Lovato’s 30th birthday

Paris Hilton posted a touching tribute to her on social media.

The star of This Is Paris took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos celebrating the birthday girl.

“Happy Birthday @Ddlovato! Sending you so much love on your special day!” Hilton began in her heartwarming tribute.

“You are real, you are kind, genuine, strong, and beautiful inside and out. I’ve known you since you were 15 and have now seen you grow in so many ways,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

“You have been through so much and you are so incredibly strong and resilient. I am so proud of you and everything you do and stand for,” shared Hilton.

She went on to write that Lovato is “such an inspiration” to herself and “so many others” before adding, “Thank you for always being such a true and loyal friend.”

“Rare in this town. Love you for life fam. Can’t wait to hang soon!” Hilton concluded.

