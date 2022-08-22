Paris Hilton praises Demi Lovato’s ‘resilience’ on her 30th birthday

Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jute$ sends a sweet birthday IG post
Demi Lovato marked the significant occasion of her 30th birthday on Saturday,...
“Happy Birthday @Ddlovato! Sending you so much love on your special day!” Hilton began in her heartwarming tribute.
“You are real, you are kind, genuine, strong, and beautiful inside and out. I’ve known you since you were 15 and have now seen you grow in so many ways,” she added.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
“You have been through so much and you are so incredibly strong and resilient. I am so proud of you and everything you do and stand for,” shared Hilton.
She went on to write that Lovato is “such an inspiration” to herself and “so many others” before adding, “Thank you for always being such a true and loyal friend.”
“Rare in this town. Love you for life fam. Can’t wait to hang soon!” Hilton concluded.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.