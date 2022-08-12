Advertisement
Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch part ways after 3 years of marriage

Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch part ways after 3 years of marriage
  • Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage.
  • To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family.
  • The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.
After three years of marriage, Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney, who plays drums for the Black Keys, are splitting up.

“I am so sad for myself and my family that “devastated” doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel. I’ve had the rug completely pulled out from under me, and now I have to figure out what to do next “Branch, who is 39, told in a statement. “Because my kids are so young, please be quiet and kind.”

People asked Carney, 42, for a comment, but a representative for him didn’t answer right away.

Branch accused Carney of cheating on her while she was at home with their 6-month-old baby on Wednesday night. She then deleted the tweet.

In April 2019, the musicians got married at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans. Their 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her first marriage and their 4-year-old son Rhys James were there.

The “Everywhere” singer gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Willie Jacquet, in February.

“Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl,” Branch wrote on her Instagram account to share the news. “She is named after Patrick’s grandmother, Willie Madge, and has my middle name, which is also the maiden name of my mother. We love each other a lot.”

Patrick Carney wrote, “The stork came February 2 at 7:12 am and dropped off a baby girl for @michellebranch and I. Willie Jacquet Carney 7 pounds 5 ounces and 18 FEET HEIGHT. She’s named after my Grandmother Willie Madge Slate and Michelle’s mothers maiden name, Jacquet.”

 

