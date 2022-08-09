Paul Wesley posts reunion photo with Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev discusses her ‘awkward relationship drama’ over her Vampire Diaries character
Vampire Diaries caused Nina Dobrev to break up with her boyfriend Nikolina...
It would appear that the two came together for a reunion because Wesley, who portrayed Stefan on the show, tagged the photo on his Facebook with the words “Dobreva reunion.”
The couple was last seen on the concluding season of The Vampire Diaries, which aired its first episode in 2009 and ended its run in 2017, nine years after the show’s debut.
In the meantime, on the professional front, Nina was most recently seen playing the role of Mae in the movie Redeeming Love, which was released in January 2022. The movie was released in the United States. She will soon be seen in her next comedy picture The Out-Laws, which will be available on Netflix.
Dobrev is expected to play a role in the film that will also include Adam DeVine, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Rooker, and other notable actors. The movie will be directed by Tyler Spindel.
Paul was most recently seen appearing in the season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as the well-known role of James T. Kirk. Meanwhile, Nina is exploring the world of feature films.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Web Series News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.