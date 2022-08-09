Paul Wesley posts reunion photo with Nina Dobrev

Fans of Paul Wesley’s The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev got a special gift today in the form of a snapshot of the two of them together.

Wesley took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of himself and his co-star Nina Dobrev cuddled up together

Fans of the Stelena couple were over the moon when they saw it.

It would appear that the two came together for a reunion because Wesley, who portrayed Stefan on the show, tagged the photo on his Facebook with the words “Dobreva reunion.”

The couple was last seen on the concluding season of The Vampire Diaries, which aired its first episode in 2009 and ended its run in 2017, nine years after the show’s debut.

In the meantime, on the professional front, Nina was most recently seen playing the role of Mae in the movie Redeeming Love, which was released in January 2022. The movie was released in the United States. She will soon be seen in her next comedy picture The Out-Laws, which will be available on Netflix.

Dobrev is expected to play a role in the film that will also include Adam DeVine, Ellen Barkin, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Rooker, and other notable actors. The movie will be directed by Tyler Spindel.

Paul was most recently seen appearing in the season finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as the well-known role of James T. Kirk. Meanwhile, Nina is exploring the world of feature films.