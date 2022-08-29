Advertisement
Pee-wee Herman’s Paul Reubens Turns 70; Elvira, Cyndi Lauper, Others Pay Tribute

Pee-wee Herman’s Paul Reubens Turns 70; Elvira, Cyndi Lauper, Others Pay Tribute

Pee-wee Herman’s Paul Reubens Turns 70; Elvira, Cyndi Lauper, Others Pay Tribute

Pee-wee Herman’s Paul Reubens Turns 70; Elvira, Cyndi Lauper, Others Pay Tribute

  • Paul Reubens celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday.
  • He was inundated with tributes from fans and some of his former co-stars.
  • The actor also starred in the 1980s TV show Pee-Wee’s Playhouse.
Although Paul Reubens will always be a youngster at heart, he is celebrating a significant birthday.

The Pee-wee Herman star celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday with a deluge of social media tributes from fans and friends, including Elvira star Cassandra Peterson, Cyndi Lauper, and others.

Happy birthday, @peeweeherman! Peterson, 70, accompanied his letter with a retro black-and-white photograph of the two of them dressed as their respective characters. She was prominently featured in his 1985 film Pee-Big. wee’s

Lauper, 69, uploaded a news clip from the 1980s in which she and the birthday kid played miniature golf. “Happy Birthday, Paul!” she wrote as the post’s caption. As Biker Mama, Lauper sung the theme song for Reubens’ 1986 popular show Pee-Playhouse.

