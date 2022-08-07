Pete Davidson appears to be in good spirits despite his split from Kim Kardashian

Despite his break-up with Kim Kardashian, comedian Pete Davidson appeared to be in good spirits.

Kim and Pete Davidson reportedly split after nine months of dating.

They began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted “SNL” in October 2021.

Hours after the split was reported, Pete’s mother took to Instagram and shared family photos, including one of Pete celebrating his sister Casey Davidson’s graduation.

She wrote in the caption, “A beautiful day celebrating @caseydavidson!! PA! We are so proud of you!! Love you to the moon and back. Beautiful inside and out! We are so blessed.”

However, it is unknown when the photos were taken because Pete is currently in Australia filming his new film Wizards.

Meanwhile, E! News, People, and other publications cited anonymous sources as saying Kim and Pete divorced this week.