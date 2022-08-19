On Thursday evening, Kendall Jenner arrived at her star-studded celebration at Soho House Malibu

She was looking absolutely lovely in a breathtaking white gown.

The 26-year-old supermodel exuded an air of self-assurance as she smiled at the photographers and waved to them in a cheerful manner while receiving support from her famous family for the debut of her booze brand, including from her older sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

According to the photographs that were published by Daily Mail, the model, who is 26 years old, sported a figure-hugging outfit together with a pair of open-toed stiletto heels and a shoulder bag made of matching black leather.

She looked absolutely gorgeous.

For the event, Khloe, 38, looked fashionable in a quilted denim jacket, and Kim, 41, looked as stunning as she always does in a figure-hugging grey bodysuit that displayed her legendary curves.

Kylie was also present to show her support for her sister, as evidenced by the fact that she was photographed leaving the celebration hand in hand with her good friend Yris Palmer.

Nevertheless, Jenner’s closest friends, Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber, also attended the event with them.