Piers Morgan criticizes Prince Harry for using private jet

Controversial journalist Piers Morgan criticises Prince Harry for flying private to a polo match.

The Duke of Sussex flew 1,000 miles from his California home to play in Aspen, Colorado.

He was playing in a charity polo event for the Sentebale organization.

Piers Morgan, a controversial journalist, has criticized Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for flying private to last week’s one-day polo match.

Reports have it that Prince Harry flew his own jet from his home in California to Aspen, Colorado so he could participate in a charity polo event for the Sentebale organization.

Piers Morgan tweeted the Telegraph article with a winking face emoji because it made him giggle.

As an additional tweet, he wrote, “Of course. The great royal eco warrior practice-preacher…”

🤣Of course. The great royal eco warrior practice-preacher… https://t.co/8VjO1trgyY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2022

The Telegraph tweeted out their news story earlier with the description, “The Duke of Sussex flew by private jet for a one-day polo tournament 1,000 miles from his Californian home – with his kit transported in a separate car.”

On Thursday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s husband, got back on a polo horse to play in a charity tournament.

