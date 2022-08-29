Piers Morgan criticizes Prince Harry for using private jet

Meghan Markle is putting Piers Morgan in his place
There was a response to his criticism of Meghan Markle. Piers Morgan...
Piers Morgan, a controversial journalist, has criticized Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for flying private to last week’s one-day polo match.
Reports have it that Prince Harry flew his own jet from his home in California to Aspen, Colorado so he could participate in a charity polo event for the Sentebale organization.
Piers Morgan tweeted the Telegraph article with a winking face emoji because it made him giggle.
As an additional tweet, he wrote, “Of course. The great royal eco warrior practice-preacher…”
🤣Of course. The great royal eco warrior practice-preacher… https://t.co/8VjO1trgyYAdvertisement
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 27, 2022
The Telegraph tweeted out their news story earlier with the description, “The Duke of Sussex flew by private jet for a one-day polo tournament 1,000 miles from his Californian home – with his kit transported in a separate car.”
On Thursday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s husband, got back on a polo horse to play in a charity tournament.
