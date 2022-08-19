Victoria Beckham is concerned that new Mrs Beckham will rock family’s boat
Victoria Beckham has made news due to rumoured conflicts with her daughter-in-law....
The former member of the Spice Girls, who is now 48 years old, posed for photographs while wearing a satin purple slip dress from her own line. She looked absolutely stunning.
On Friday, a breathtaking photograph of Victoria was published on the Instagram page of her makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty. In the photo, she promoted the most recent version of her Satin Kajal Liner and showed off her toned and fit body.
On her social media app, Victoria has been giving her followers breathtaking views of the time she is spending with her family on holiday in Miami. For the picture, she wore a clean, natural makeup look and had her dark hair pulled back into a loose bun.
In the caption, she wrote, “A new Satin Kajal Liner is almost here. A modern neutral that makes a statement. Any guesses on the shade?”
Take a look.
