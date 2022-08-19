The fashion mogul Victoria Beckham took a break to promote the newest collection from her beauty business

She shared a picture on Instagram that was really breathtaking. The image caused mouths to drop.

The former member of the Spice Girls, who is now 48 years old, posed for photographs while wearing a satin purple slip dress from her own line. She looked absolutely stunning.

On Friday, a breathtaking photograph of Victoria was published on the Instagram page of her makeup line, Victoria Beckham Beauty. In the photo, she promoted the most recent version of her Satin Kajal Liner and showed off her toned and fit body.

On her social media app, Victoria has been giving her followers breathtaking views of the time she is spending with her family on holiday in Miami. For the picture, she wore a clean, natural makeup look and had her dark hair pulled back into a loose bun.

In the caption, she wrote, “A new Satin Kajal Liner is almost here. A modern neutral that makes a statement. Any guesses on the shade?”

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham Beauty (@victoriabeckhambeauty)