Rachel Boston talks about Portraying mom for the first time

Articles
Rachel Boston talks about Portraying mom for the first time
Rachel Boston is an American actress and producer. Boston has had leading roles in a number of independent films.

Rachel Boston is a great mom both on and off the screen.

In January, Grace was born to Boston and her husband, Toya Ashe. She is their first child together.

Grace, who is now 8 months old, used to hang out with her mom on the set of her Hallmark Channel project, Dating the Delaneys. Boston told PEOPLE that there has always been a special connection between how she is as a parent in real life and how she is on screen.

“I was on the show SEAL Team before I was on Dating the Delaneys. On the show, I was pregnant before I was pregnant in real life. So I went through that journey on TV—I had a baby girl, “she tells them. “Then, in the next season, I really did have a baby girl.”

A post shared by Rachel Boston (@rachelboston)

