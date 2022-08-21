Rachel Boston talks about Portraying mom for the first time

Rachel Boston is an American actress and producer. Boston has had leading roles in a number of independent films.

Rachel Boston is a great mom both on and off the screen.

In January, Grace was born to Boston and her husband, Toya Ashe. She is their first child together.

Grace, who is now 8 months old, used to hang out with her mom on the set of her Hallmark Channel project, Dating the Delaneys. Boston told PEOPLE that there has always been a special connection between how she is as a parent in real life and how she is on screen.

“I was on the show SEAL Team before I was on Dating the Delaneys. On the show, I was pregnant before I was pregnant in real life. So I went through that journey on TV—I had a baby girl, “she tells them. “Then, in the next season, I really did have a baby girl.”

