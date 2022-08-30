Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Real life love story of Meghan Markle might be releasing on Netflix

Real life love story of Meghan Markle might be releasing on Netflix

Articles
Advertisement
Real life love story of Meghan Markle might be releasing on Netflix

Meghan Markle’s real life love story might be releasing on Netflix

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be working on a new documentary.
  • They discussed Meghan’s relationships with the royal family as well as her future plans with her husband.
  • She said: “It’s really nice to be able to tell your own story”.
Advertisement

According to Meghan Markle’s own admission in her most recent interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be working on a new documentary detailing their “love story.”

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Allison P. Davis of The Cut for a candid interview packed of shocking revelations. The two discussed Meghan’s relationships with the royal family as well as her future plans with her husband.

Intriguingly, when asked about the rumoured Netflix docuseries on her and Prince Harry, she said:  “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

In response to the question of whether “what they are currently filming is a documentary about their love story,” Meghan said: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey… I don’t read any press. So, I don’t know what’s confirmed.”

“When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story,” Meghan continued.

Also Read

Meghan Markle had no friends in Hollywood
Meghan Markle had no friends in Hollywood

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving to the US in 2020....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story