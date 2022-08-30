Real life love story of Meghan Markle might be releasing on Netflix

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be working on a new documentary.

They discussed Meghan’s relationships with the royal family as well as her future plans with her husband.

She said: “It’s really nice to be able to tell your own story”.

According to Meghan Markle’s own admission in her most recent interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be working on a new documentary detailing their “love story.”

The Duchess of Sussex sat down with Allison P. Davis of The Cut for a candid interview packed of shocking revelations. The two discussed Meghan’s relationships with the royal family as well as her future plans with her husband.

Intriguingly, when asked about the rumoured Netflix docuseries on her and Prince Harry, she said: “The piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see, is our love story.”

In response to the question of whether “what they are currently filming is a documentary about their love story,” Meghan said: “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey… I don’t read any press. So, I don’t know what’s confirmed.”

“When the media has shaped the story around you, it’s really nice to be able to tell your own story,” Meghan continued.

