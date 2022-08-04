Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy nomination has Jennifer Aniston “fuming.”

Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy nomination has Jennifer Aniston “fuming.”

Articles
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy nomination has Jennifer Aniston “fuming.”

Reese Witherspoon’s Emmy nomination has Jennifer Aniston “fuming.”

Advertisement
  • Reese Witherspoon, received an Emmy nomination this year for her work on The Morning Show
  • Jennifer Aniston is apparently not happy about it even though she is her longtime friend and co-star
  • Though her representative denied the report to the publication
Advertisement

According to a source close to the situation, the Friends actress is furious that she was left off of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards final list of nominees.

Also Read

Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s birthday with sweet wish
Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s birthday with sweet wish

Jennifer Aniston wishes Lisa Kudrow on her 59th birthday. Jennifer posted a...

“Jen’s camp is privately briefing people that she wasn’t trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese,” an insider close to the actor told the outlet.

Though her representative denied the report to the publication, insiders stated that Aniston, who was selected for the show in 2020, is “fuming in private and quite ashamed.”

Despite having a long history of friendship and working together on the AppleTV+ show, the performers are said to have strained their relationship. They both played sisters on the popular comedic sitcom.

Also Read

Jennifer Aniston looks stylish upon her return to Los Angeles from her trip to the Bahamas
Jennifer Aniston looks stylish upon her return to Los Angeles from her trip to the Bahamas

After spending time in the Bahamas with Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean...

Advertisement

“They’re both professional, but there’s a lot of eye-rolling,” an insider said of their on-set dynamic.

“And it’s telling that Jen’s friends are saying [Euphoria’s] Zendaya is a lock to win. It smacks of sour grapes,” the source added.

Read More News On

Catch all the Beauty News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story