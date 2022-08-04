Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s birthday with sweet wish
Jennifer Aniston wishes Lisa Kudrow on her 59th birthday. Jennifer posted a...
According to a source close to the situation, the Friends actress is furious that she was left off of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards final list of nominees.
“Jen’s camp is privately briefing people that she wasn’t trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese,” an insider close to the actor told the outlet.
Though her representative denied the report to the publication, insiders stated that Aniston, who was selected for the show in 2020, is “fuming in private and quite ashamed.”
Despite having a long history of friendship and working together on the AppleTV+ show, the performers are said to have strained their relationship. They both played sisters on the popular comedic sitcom.
“They’re both professional, but there’s a lot of eye-rolling,” an insider said of their on-set dynamic.
“And it’s telling that Jen’s friends are saying [Euphoria’s] Zendaya is a lock to win. It smacks of sour grapes,” the source added.
