Reese Witherspoon, received an Emmy nomination this year for her work on The Morning Show

Jennifer Aniston is apparently not happy about it even though she is her longtime friend and co-star

Though her representative denied the report to the publication

Advertisement

According to a source close to the situation, the Friends actress is furious that she was left off of the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards final list of nominees.

Also Read Jennifer Aniston celebrates Lisa Kudrow’s birthday with sweet wish Jennifer Aniston wishes Lisa Kudrow on her 59th birthday. Jennifer posted a...

“Jen’s camp is privately briefing people that she wasn’t trying to get a nomination this year and is happy for Reese,” an insider close to the actor told the outlet.

Though her representative denied the report to the publication, insiders stated that Aniston, who was selected for the show in 2020, is “fuming in private and quite ashamed.”

Despite having a long history of friendship and working together on the AppleTV+ show, the performers are said to have strained their relationship. They both played sisters on the popular comedic sitcom.

Also Read Jennifer Aniston looks stylish upon her return to Los Angeles from her trip to the Bahamas After spending time in the Bahamas with Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean...

Advertisement

“They’re both professional, but there’s a lot of eye-rolling,” an insider said of their on-set dynamic.

“And it’s telling that Jen’s friends are saying [Euphoria’s] Zendaya is a lock to win. It smacks of sour grapes,” the source added.