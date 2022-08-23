Advertisement
River Phoenix’s mother, sister pay tribute to late actor on his birthday

Articles
River Phoenix’s mother, sister pay tribute to late actor on his birthday

  • Arlyn “Heart” Phoenix shared a throwback photo of her and her son on Tuesday
  • She wrote, “52 years ago I experienced a LOVE beyond all of my understanding”.
  • The actor’s family is celebrating what would’ve been his 52nd birthday today.
On what would have been River Phoenix’s 52nd birthday, his family is remembering him.

On Tuesday, the late actor’s mother, Arlyn “Heart” Phoenix, posted an old black-and-white photo of herself with her daughter River, along with a touching caption that began, “I became a mother on August 23, 1970, at 12:03 p.m. in a small town in Oregon called Madras.”

She went on, “52 years ago, I felt a love that was beyond my understanding. It changed my life and grew inside and outside of me. Since I started posting on Facebook years ago, I have talked about how much his life and death affected me. He is still a light that shows me the way forward.”

Heart ended by saying, “When I think of the words to a song River wrote when he was 15, ‘RUN TO THE RESCUE WITH LOVE AND PEACE WILL FOLLOW,’ I am always grateful for this inspiration, which is the basis of the work of The River Phoenix Center for Peacebuilding!”

