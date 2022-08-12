Advertisement
Edition: English
Robin Williams’ children pay tribute on 8th anniversary of his death

Articles
  • Robin Williams’ children are remembering the late actor eight years after his death.
  • The Mrs. Doubtfire star’s only daughter Zelda Williams, 33, also penned a sweet message.
  • Williams also had a 30-year-old son named Cody Alan Williams.
Even though it’s been eight years since Robin Williams died, his children still talk about him.

On Thursday, Zak Williams, who is 39 years old, posted an old photo of the famous comedian and wrote, “Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your death, I’m thinking about how kind and happy you were.”

He added, “I miss you a lot, you wonderful hairy man, and today we will celebrate your life. Love you so so much!”

The only daughter of the Mrs. Doubtfire star, Zelda Williams, 33, also wrote a sweet note in the form of a quote from the Japanese author Haruki Murakami.

It starts, “And when the storm is over, you won’t remember how you got through it, how you managed to stay alive.” “You won’t even know for sure if the storm is over or not. One thing is for sure, though. When the storm is over, you won’t be the same person you were before.”

She went on to talk about resources for suicide, saying, “I don’t ask for much, but today, if you could be kind to your hearts, that would be great. I know I’m doing my best.”

Williams also had a 30-year-old son named Cody Alan Williams.

