Sam Asghari says Britney’s kids should be proud of her photos

Britney Spears’ current husband, Sam Asghari, is defending the pop singer against the explosive allegations made by her former partner.

After Asghari’s ex-husband Kevin Federline explained why his ex-sons wife’s do not want to meet his wife,

Asghari took a strong stance in support of his wife.

In addition, the father of two children went on to reveal that the forty-year-naked old’s images on Instagram have caused great distress to the young people.

In the now-deleted Instagram story, Asghari wrote: “Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mother’s choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the first teenagers embarrassed of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point.

“There mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in films for decades.

“Eventually if not already, they will realise their mother’s choices are harmless and an expression of newly-found freedom. There is nothing to be embarrassed about just lots of things to be proud of.”

Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, are the children that Britney and Asghari have together.

Kevin recently talked about his experience dealing with teenage sons who are embarrassed by their mother’s graphic social media shenanigans.

He added: “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself’. But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”