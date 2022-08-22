Sarah Hyland married Wells Adams!

Three years after getting engaged, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are officially newlyweds.

he Modern Family alum, 31, and Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, were married in an outdoor ceremony.

The couple first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn’t get together until the fall of 2017.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are now married, three years after they got engaged.

A source tells that the 31-year-old former Modern Family star and the 38-year-old Bachelor in Paradise bartender got married in an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, August 20, at Sunstone Winery near Santa Barbara, California.

Hyland’s Modern Family co-stars Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara (who brought her son Manolo Vergara), Julie Bowen, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson were there, along with family and friends (who was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita).

The two started chatting on Twitter in 2016, but they didn’t start dating until the fall of 2017. (Adams later confirmed that he and Hyland met for the first time on social media.)

Before Hyland and Adams got together, she let it be known that she had a crush on him when he was competing for JoJo Fletcher’s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Fans were surprised when the two of them dressed up as a Stranger Things couple for Halloween 2017. Then, they spent time together in Nashville, where he lived, and Los Angeles, where she lived. They posted pictures and videos of their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram.

