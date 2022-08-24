Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on the death of Robin Williams: ‘took break from acting’

Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on the death of Robin Williams: ‘took break from acting’

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on the death of Robin Williams: ‘took break from acting’

Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on the death of Robin Williams: ‘took break from acting’

Advertisement
  • Sarah Michelle Gellar, a former cast member of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, recently revealed something
  • She revealed that the passing of Hollywood legend Robin Williams was a factor in her decision to take a break from acting.
  • Sarah, who co-starred with Robin in The Crazy Ones from 2013 to 2014 and gave a recent interview to PEOPLE
Advertisement

She discussed her decision to take a brief break from the entertainment world after the tragic death of her lovable co-star in 2014. Robin passed away in 2014 by means of suicide.

Also Read

“I’ve been working my entire life,” said the Emmy Award winner.

She continued, “When I had kids, and it was right after Robin passed away, there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break’.”

The Scooby Doo actress called the late actor her “dream father” and “Uncle Robin” to her children. His death prompted her to  “hit pause on my career and focus on family”.

“I need to be here for these early formative years of my kids’ life. I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be,” asserted All My Children alum.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sarah Gellar and Billie Eilish show their ‘fondness’ for one other
Sarah Gellar and Billie Eilish show their ‘fondness’ for one other

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Billie Eilish have declared their love for one...

Sarah returned to acting as her children grew older because she missed it.

“I started to really miss it. But it’s also finding the right opportunity, something that speaks to you that also speaks to your audience,” added the actress.

Sarah will next appear in the upcoming drama Wolf Pack.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story