Sarah Michelle Gellar reflects on the death of Robin Williams: ‘took break from acting’

Sarah Michelle Gellar, a former cast member of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, recently revealed something

She revealed that the passing of Hollywood legend Robin Williams was a factor in her decision to take a break from acting.

Sarah, who co-starred with Robin in The Crazy Ones from 2013 to 2014 and gave a recent interview to PEOPLE

Advertisement

She discussed her decision to take a brief break from the entertainment world after the tragic death of her lovable co-star in 2014. Robin passed away in 2014 by means of suicide.

Also Read

“I’ve been working my entire life,” said the Emmy Award winner.

She continued, “When I had kids, and it was right after Robin passed away, there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, ‘I need to take a break’.”

The Scooby Doo actress called the late actor her “dream father” and “Uncle Robin” to her children. His death prompted her to “hit pause on my career and focus on family”.

“I need to be here for these early formative years of my kids’ life. I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be,” asserted All My Children alum.

Advertisement

Also Read Sarah Gellar and Billie Eilish show their ‘fondness’ for one other Sarah Michelle Gellar and Billie Eilish have declared their love for one...

Sarah returned to acting as her children grew older because she missed it.

“I started to really miss it. But it’s also finding the right opportunity, something that speaks to you that also speaks to your audience,” added the actress.

Sarah will next appear in the upcoming drama Wolf Pack.