Scheana Shay is married to Brock Davies!

Articles
  • Scheana Shay and Brock Davies tied the knot on Tuesday.
  • They wed at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico. 
  • The reality stars were joined by their Vanderpump Rules co-stars. Guests included past cast members Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies deserve congratulations!

The Vanderpump Rules stars got married on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancn, Mexico.

Shay told  about their big day, “I just wanted us to have a good time with everyone who is important to us.” She also said that they were happy to be able to “spend a few days with all of our friends and family to celebrate us.”

A lot of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars came, including Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, who were in Shay’s wedding party, and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who were in Davies’ wedding party.

Davies says that the Bravolebrity guests, who included former cast members like Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute, are a big part of their lives.

