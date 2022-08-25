Scott Disick enjoys ‘tea time’ with Penelope and North West

Scott Disick is having a good time with his daughter Penelope and his niece North. On Thursday, Disick, who is 39 years old.

On Thursday, Disick, who is 39 years old, posted a picture of Penelope, 10, and North, 9, sipping tea out of clear double-walled mugs. North is trying to get her hot drink to cool down while Penelope smiles for the camera.

“Tea time,” the picture’s creator wrote as a caption.

Scott and his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian have three kids together: Penelope, Reign, 7, and Mason, 12. North is the oldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who used to be together but broke up.

Kourtney, who is 43 years old, posted a series of videos of Penelope, Reign, and North flying through the trees at a ziplining course on her Instagram Story earlier this month.

