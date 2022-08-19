Scott Disick is obviously not over Kourtney Kardashian,

As evidenced by the fact that he is working around the clock

It is in an effort to avoid thinking about the sadness of her marriage to Travis Barker.

An ex-Kardashian was recently seen leaving Nobu Malibu with an unidentified woman, prompting dating rumours between him and the woman.

However, a source told Us Weekly that the reality TV star, 39, is not “dating anyone seriously at the moment,” while adding that Disick is just having fun.

“He’s working on himself. He’s enjoying being single,” the source added. “He feels like dating a girl and committing to someone and getting serious — just to find himself alone a few months later — is detrimental to his health and well-being.”

The insider said that the Talentless co-founder is “really working on bettering himself and is staying away from any bad influence.”

After his breakup with Kardashian after 9 years of dating, Disick dated Amelia Hamlin, Rebecca Donaldson, Corinne Olympios, and Holly Scarfone.

The source went on to say that the Flip It Like Disick alum is still not able to get over Kardashian, adding, “[Scott] needs to get to a better place where he can let go of his past.”

“He’s still heartbroken over Kourtney. He’s throwing himself into work as a distraction. He’s still into real estate and flipping homes, and is working on new collections for Talentless,” the source said.

Disick’s priorities have included being a good coparent to Mason, 12, Reign, 7, and Penelope, 10.