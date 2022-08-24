Season 2 trailer for Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’

The trailer for the second season of Fate: The Winx Saga has just been released by Netflix.

The premiere date for the new season is set for September 16th, 2022.

The show is based on the magical girl anime Winx Club created by Iginio Straffi.

The most popular streaming service in 2022 published an intriguing trailer for the next season on August 23, 2022. The trailer promises to display the magical talents of the Alfean fairies, and it has piqued the interest of viewers.

For those who are not familiar with the show, it chronicles the coming-of-age experiences of five fairies who are students at Alfea, a magical boarding school located in the Otherworld.

Showrunner Brian Young, Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier from Archery Pictures, and Joanne Lee and Cristiana Buzzelli from Rainbow are the producers of the show, which is based on the animated series Winx Club created by Iginio Straffi.

