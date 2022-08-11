Advertisement
Selling the OC: Netflix release date, cast

  • On August 10, Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming spinoff reality series Selling the OC
  • It is a spinoff of the massively successful reality series Selling the Sunset.

In the film, Brett and Jason Oppenheim are twin brothers who run a corporation together called the Oppenheim Group, which is in the real estate industry.

They also have plans to open a second office in Orange County, California, near Newport Beach, where they hope to grow their company with the assistance of 11 real estate agents. This expansion is part of their overall strategic goal.

In Selling the OC, much like in the previous series, real estate salespeople compete against one another in a cutthroat environment to sell some of the most stunning properties in Southern California.

 

Cast list:

Brett Oppenheim

Jason Oppenheim
Alexandra Rose
Alexandra Jarvis
Kayla Cardona
Alexandra Hall
Lauren Brito
Polly Brindle Brandi Marshall Brandi Marshall
Gio Helou
Tyler Stanaland
Sean Palmieri Austin Victoria

Selling the OC has Adam DiVello serving as the show’s executive producer. He was also responsible for producing the first season of the show and has been a creator of reality television for more than 18 years.

Release date:

Netflix has announced that the first season of Selling the OC will be available on their streaming service on August 24, 2022.

Checkout the trailer:

 

