Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique’s new girlfriend fuels pregnancy rumors

  • Only two months after Gerard Pique and Shakira’s breakup,
  • Gerard Pique’s rumored girlfriend Clara Chia Marti is reportedly expecting the couple’s first child together.
  • According to a Magazine of Spain, Pique’s new girlfriend caused a stir
It all happened when she attended a wedding with the Barcelona player while wearing a form-fitting multicolored outfit.

“You can see like a little belly on her. This woman is thin and you can see her belly”, According to Marca Magazine, Ral de Molina commented on her appearance in a photo during the programme El gordo y la flaca.

“Honestly, I can see her belly,”  one of the hosts admitted.

Another Spanish show, Chisme no like, has also addressed the question of whether or not Marti is expecting a child.

“Clarita looks like she has a belly. Could it be that a baby is on the way?”  a cast member or guest said.

Neither Pique nor his supposed new girlfriend have commented on the speculation.

If the rumours are true, Pique would already have two boys, Sasha and Milan, via Shakira.

Pique’s connection with the public relations student became public nearly two months after he and the Waka Waka singer announced their split in June.

Pique’s best friend got married, and the two were photographed getting close at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia.

