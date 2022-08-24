Shakira’s separation with Gerard Pique has left her “emotionally heartbroken”

Paparazzi Jordi Martin said Waka Waka is “going through a difficult time” following the separation and after Pique’s images with new partner went public.

Martin: “I can say that [Shakira] is in a bad place,” “She’s heartbroken. She’s required therapy.

Martin, who has followed the couple since the beginning, said, “She never expected Pique to be like this.”

Martin’s association with Pique and Shakira dates back 12 years. “That’s their first day in Ibiza.”

“That night I was already on duty, and I’ve always specialised in them,” he said, adding, “At first, it was a very lovely, intense connection.”

“They had a lot of passion, but the breakup hurt Shakira,” he said.

Martin also discussed Messi’s relationship with PR student Clara Chia Marti, 22 “Gerard adores her.

“He’s not thinking about breaking up with her,” “Martin disclosed. “Despite rumours, they’re still together. So Shakira is struggling.”

He uploaded photos of the singer appearing melancholy at a party with her sons, Sasha and Milan, according The Sun.

“The day Gerard Pique kissed Clara, I went to Shakira’s house,” Martin recounted.

“He said, “I want to thank her because I know how difficult things are for her.” “Couples can break up without repercussions, but Gerard is creating harm.”

The couple ended their 12-year relationship in June.