Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shakira’s getting ‘psychological support’ following Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s devastated’

Shakira’s getting ‘psychological support’ following Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s devastated’

Articles
Advertisement
Shakira’s getting ‘psychological support’ following Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s devastated’

Shakira’s getting ‘psychological support’ following Gerard Pique split: ‘She’s devastated’

Advertisement
  • Shakira’s separation with Gerard Pique has left her “emotionally heartbroken”
  • Paparazzi Jordi Martin said Waka Waka is “going through a difficult time” following the separation and after Pique’s images with new partner went public.
  • Martin: “I can say that [Shakira] is in a bad place,” “She’s heartbroken. She’s required therapy.
Advertisement

Martin, who has followed the couple since the beginning, said, “She never expected Pique to be like this.”

Also Read

Shakira avoids reacting to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wedding
Shakira avoids reacting to Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s wedding

Shakira was coping with her breakup with her partner Jerard Pique at...

Martin’s association with Pique and Shakira dates back 12 years. “That’s their first day in Ibiza.”

“That night I was already on duty, and I’ve always specialised in them,” he said, adding, “At first, it was a very lovely, intense connection.”

“They had a lot of passion, but the breakup hurt Shakira,” he said.

Martin also discussed Messi’s relationship with PR student Clara Chia Marti, 22 “Gerard adores her.

Advertisement

“He’s not thinking about breaking up with her,” “Martin disclosed. “Despite rumours, they’re still together. So Shakira is struggling.”

He uploaded photos of the singer appearing melancholy at a party with her sons, Sasha and Milan, according The Sun.

Also Read

Shakira & her ex Gerard Pique indulged in another legal battle
Shakira & her ex Gerard Pique indulged in another legal battle

Shakira & her ex Gerard Pique indulged in another legal battle. The...

“The day Gerard Pique kissed Clara, I went to Shakira’s house,” Martin recounted.

“He said, “I want to thank her because I know how difficult things are for her.” “Couples can break up without repercussions, but Gerard is creating harm.”

The couple ended their 12-year relationship in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story