Shawn Mendes celebrates 24th birthday with The Weeknd in Miami

Mendes was also seen on the beach in a pair of red swim trunks, where he showed off his body.

He posted pictures of himself on the back of a yacht with friends soaking up the sun on Instagram.

He had already put off three weeks of shows.

Advertisement

Mendes was also seen on the beach in a pair of red swim trunks, where he showed off his body. He posted pictures of himself on the back of a yacht with friends soaking up the sun on Instagram.

The Wonder singer called off his world tour last month so he could “ground myself” and focus on his mental health. He had already put off three weeks of shows.

In a statement, he said, “It has become clearer that I need to take the time I’ve never taken for myself to get my feet on the ground and come back stronger.” “I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) Advertisement

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority. This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future,” Mendes said.