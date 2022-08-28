Simon Cowell’s company SyCo is expected to be sued for £1 million

Five solo acts and a group are said to be approaching a law firm.

They are planning to sue SyCo for alleged ‘bullying, mistreatment and neglect’.

An unnamed singer told the Sunday Mirror: ‘Being on the show was a horrific experience’.

The unnamed claimant continued, “Myself and five former actors have decided to work together to obtain the justice we believe we are due.

Simon must accept accountability. We lost a lot of money since we had to cope with trauma from the show during times when we weren’t making any money.

The claimant claimed to the Mirror that the group was seeking justice and recompense for the money they claimed to have spent on medical care, and that the case was likely to be worth more than £1 million.

There is no accusation that Simon Cowell was personally aware of or participated in the actions or behavior that the claimants are alleging, SyCo informed The Mirror.

The welfare of individuals participating is our top priority, and we have strong procedures and welfare teams in place to ensure help is always available, an X Factor spokesperson told the Mirror.

Despite being off the air for a while, “We are unaware of any legal allegations being brought against The X Factor,” and “We remain open to discussing problems with anyone who desires to do so.”

