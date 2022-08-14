Advertisement
Snoop Dogg posts Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott’s London show

Snoop Dogg posts Kevin Durant dancing at Travis Scott’s London show

  • Snoop Dogg is well-known for the fact that he frequently uses his many social media profiles to help and promote other black musicians and entertainers.
  • The American rapper was excited to see Kevin Durant in the audience during Travis Scott’s Show in London
  • He couldn’t resist posting a video of the moment on Instagram for his millions of fans to watch.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

The O2 Arena in London has a capacity of 20,000 people, and both nights of Scott’s gigs there were completely sold out. He began his O2 Arena shows with a performance of “Hold That Heat.”

The rapper’s setlist also featured the first performances of two previously unheard songs: ‘God’s Country’ (which featured Kanye West) and ‘Lost Forever.’ Both of these tracks are anticipated to be on the rapper’s upcoming fourth studio album, titled ‘Utopia.’

