Snoop Dogg is well-known for the fact that he frequently uses his many social media profiles to help and promote other black musicians and entertainers.

The American rapper was excited to see Kevin Durant in the audience during Travis Scott’s Show in London

He couldn’t resist posting a video of the moment on Instagram for his millions of fans to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

The O2 Arena in London has a capacity of 20,000 people, and both nights of Scott’s gigs there were completely sold out. He began his O2 Arena shows with a performance of “Hold That Heat.”

The rapper’s setlist also featured the first performances of two previously unheard songs: ‘God’s Country’ (which featured Kanye West) and ‘Lost Forever.’ Both of these tracks are anticipated to be on the rapper’s upcoming fourth studio album, titled ‘Utopia.’