Cameron Boyce’s 23rd birthday, Sofia Carson shares a rare video of the late co-star
Sofia Carson paid a touching homage to her late Descendants co-star Cameron...
In response to the reaction, the film’s lead actress Carson and director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum defended the picture.
During an interview with Variety, Elizabeth said, “I hope that people understand that in order for characters to grow, they need to be flawed in the beginning. So we very much intentionally created two characters that had been bred to hate each other.”
“They are flawed at the beginning and that was intentional. In order for the red heart and the blue heart to kind of turn purple, you have to have them be kind of extreme,” she added.
For her part, Carson, 29, said, “Why I fell in love with the movie is that it’s a love story but it’s so much more than that.”
“It’s two hearts, one red, one blue, two worlds apart, who are really raised to hate each other,” said the former Disney actress.
Cassie (Carson), a liberal singer-songwriter, gets married to Luke (played by Nicholas), a conservative Marine, so that she may receive health insurance and pay for the insulin that she needs to manage her Type 1 diabetes. The story of Purple Hearts follows this journey.
