Sofia Vergara attends Sarah Hyland-Wells Adams’ wedding

Sofia Vergara looks ‘chic’ in green top and green pant
Sofia Vergara flaunted her stunning appearance in a lovely attire. She chose...
The 50-year-old star of America’s Got Talent radiated beauty in a black and white floral-print dress with a sweetheart neckline and one shoulder.
She accessorised the midaxi dress with a pair of open-toed black stiletto heels and attended the event with a number of her co-stars.
Sofia posed for photos on the hood of a convertible and captioned them, “Wedding weekend” on Instagram.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Actress Kate Hudson poses with Jesse Tyler Ferguson (who performed the ceremony) and his new wife, Justin Mikita.
The former cast member of Modern Family, age 31, and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, age 38, tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony at Sunstone Winery, located close to Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, August 20.
Sarah, who portrayed Haley Dunphy on Modern Family from 2009-2020, was backed by numerous of her co-stars from the ABC sitcom at her wedding, which was attended by a total of 150 people. Sarah’s role on the show ran from 2009-2020.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.