Son of Tom Cruise wins grand prize in Florida fishing tournament

  • Connor Cruise, son of Tom Cruise, won first place at the Sarasota Slam competition.
  • The self-described “fishing fanatic” caught a Warsaw grouper on Friday.
  • The fish was kept cold until Saturday’s official weigh-in when it was revealed it weighed in at 301 pounds.
Connor Cruise, Son of Tom Cruise, a self-described “fishing fanatic ,” has once again gone viral after posting photos of himself celebrating his first-place finish at the Sarasota Slam competition in Florida.

It was a Warsaw grouper that Cruise and his crew grabbed on Friday and kept cold until Saturday’s official weigh-in.

When the tournament host reported the fish weighed in at a whopping 301 pounds, the audience gathered on the docks went wild.

Tom Cruise Jr. is getting more serious about his fishing.

