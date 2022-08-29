Son of Tom Cruise wins grand prize in Florida fishing tournament

Connor Cruise, son of Tom Cruise, won first place at the Sarasota Slam competition.

Connor Cruise, Son of Tom Cruise, a self-described “fishing fanatic ,” has once again gone viral after posting photos of himself celebrating his first-place finish at the Sarasota Slam competition in Florida.

