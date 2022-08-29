Son of Tom Cruise wins grand prize in Florida fishing tournament

Tom Cruise is no way close to taking retirement from movies
Connor Cruise, Son of Tom Cruise, a self-described “fishing fanatic ,” has once again gone viral after posting photos of himself celebrating his first-place finish at the Sarasota Slam competition in Florida.
It was a Warsaw grouper that Cruise and his crew grabbed on Friday and kept cold until Saturday’s official weigh-in.
When the tournament host reported the fish weighed in at a whopping 301 pounds, the audience gathered on the docks went wild.
