Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee expected to star in mystery thriller

Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee are in negotiations for “The Price of Confession”.

Drama tells the story of two ladies involved in a murder investigation.

Written by Sad Movie and Proof of Innocence screenwriter Kwon Jong Kwan.

For the upcoming mystery drama The Price of Confession (literal title), directed by Descendants of the Sun, South Korean actors Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee are now in negotiations.

Han So Hee has gotten an offer to star in “The Price of Confession,” and she is favourably examining the offer, according to a statement from her management company, 9ato Entertainment.

The Price of Confession is one of the projects Song Hye Kyo is examining [the offer for], according to a source from her agency UAA.

The Price of Confession, according to the Korean news site Soompi, tells the terrible story of two ladies who were involved in a murder investigation. Ahn Yoon Soo’s art instructor role is being discussed for Song Hye Kyo.

She hopes for a little happiness in life, but when she is caught up in an unexpected incident, her life is entirely turned upside down. Ahn Yoon Soo perseveres and keeps a strong resolution in the face of obstacles.

Han So Hee is currently in negotiations to play the unidentified intriguing woman Mo Eun. Everyone avoids her because of her antisocial characteristics, but when she extends a hand to Yoon Soo, a new world is revealed.

Written by Sad Movie and Proof of Innocence screenwriter Kwon Jong Kwan, the drama’s screenplay is directed by Lee Eung Bok.

