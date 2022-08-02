Sophia Bush recently talked about her decision to continue working on One Tree Hill with Chad Michael Murray even after her marriage to him ended.

Bush and Murray, began dating in real life in 2003 and were married in 2005.

Despite their relationship ending after five months, they remained close on the show.

Bush acknowledged that it involved prioritizing her role in the programme and her character over all else in a recent episode of her Drama Queens podcast.

“People can call it whatever they want. They can say it’s strength, they can say it’s pride, they can say its professionalism — you can put a positive or a negative skew on it…”

“But I was always going to put Brooke Davis ahead of everybody and everything else. Nothing mattered to me but being honest for her,” Bush told her podcast co-host and former One Tree Hill co-star Bethany Joy Lenz.

Bush continued by acknowledging the potential reasons why Brooke and Lucas were popular, saying, “They were allowed to be stupid as teens, and our programme needed a little bit of, like, silliness and exploration. It couldn’t just be like, death and marriage.”

Bush and Murray remained on One Tree Hill together for three more seasons after Brooke and Lucas parted ways at the end of season 3.