Sophia Grace, addresses rumors of having an affair with Rosie

Sophia Grace, star of “Ellen,” addresses rumors of having an affair with Rosie

Sophia Grace and Rosie, who gained notoriety when they made an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2011 as five and eight-year-olds, respectively, have since developed their own fan bases.

The two have, however, dealt with a lot of rumors regarding the sincerity of their friendship throughout the years.

Last week, Sophia sat down and addressed the rumors on her YouTube channel.

Advertisement

Sophia continued by saying that a persistent myth about Rosie and her and her friendship has to do with that.

Also Read Fatima Effendi spotted vacationing in Turkey with family Fatima Effendi a rising star in Pakistan who has won hearts with...

Addressing a fan’s assumption that she doesn’t “really see Rosie,” Sophia Grace noted that she’s always faced with rumors that they’re not “as close” anymore and “don’t get along.”

“Me and Rosie have always been really close,” she said. “We’ve been like sisters literally since she was born.”

“Obviously when me and Rosie used to be in America together filming The Ellen Show we would obviously be with each other like every single day,” she said. “So yeah, we definitely used to see each other more.”

Also Read Up-coming movies on our radar Since the covid positivity rate is at an all-time low, movies that...

Advertisement

“Now that we’re older and we’re slightly different ages, we do different things, we see different people,” she went on. “So yeah, we definitely don’t see each other as much as we used to.”

Sophia Grace argued that their friendship was as strong as ever. However, she added, “It doesn’t alter how close we are or how much we cherish one another.