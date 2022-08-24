Advertisement
‘Squid Game’ creator explains why he chose kids games. ‘Death-or-life’

‘Squid Game’ creator explains why he chose kids games. ‘Death-or-life’

  • The true rationale behind Squid Game and its reasoning regarding the games played
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk, the developer of Netflix’s Squid Game, used children’s games from his own childhood in the “life or death” sections of the game.

He said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that

“ I wanted to make this show for people to realize that the world is unfair, and ask themselves why and where we can start to make changes. I’m not trying to say that capitalism is bad in and of itself — I just wanted to raise this question about what we can do to change our system to a fairer one.”

The reason I created the show was to convey this message, but at the same time, I also wanted to be successful; I wanted to make money. I think it’s just normal that we have this business happening around Squid Game because we live in a capitalistic society.”

“There has been a lot of investment put into this show, and the reason is to make money out of it. So, in a competitive and capitalistic world, I think these businesses happening is just natural.”

