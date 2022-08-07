Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott step out for dinner in style
On Saturday, Kylie Jenner dined with Travis Scott at The Twenty Two...
Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a heartwarming family photo taken backstage at the event, in which all three of them were seen wrapping their arms around each other.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a video of herself and Stormi enjoying the concert as Travis took the stage. At the concert, the moth-daughter duo was seen throwing their hands in the air as he belted out his hits.
On Saturday, the Goosebumps singer, 31, gave his first solo performance at London’s O2. He made his comeback after a deadly stampede killed ten people at his Astroworld festival performance last November.
Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Jenner and Travis’ 6-month-old son joined the family on their trip.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Parenting News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.