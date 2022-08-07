Advertisement
Stormi joins Kylie Jenner at Travis Scott’s first arena show since the Astroworld tragedy

  • Travis Scott played his first major London show since the tragic Astroworld incident
  • He was joined by Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi Webster
  • The Kardashians star, 24, travelled to London with her four-year-old daughter Stormi ahead of his performance.
Taking to Instagram, the Kylie Cosmetics founder also shared a heartwarming family photo taken backstage at the event, in which all three of them were seen wrapping their arms around each other.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also shared a video of herself and Stormi enjoying the concert as Travis took the stage. At the concert, the moth-daughter duo was seen throwing their hands in the air as he belted out his hits.

On Saturday, the Goosebumps singer, 31, gave his first solo performance at London’s O2. He made his comeback after a deadly stampede killed ten people at his Astroworld festival performance last November.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Jenner and Travis’ 6-month-old son joined the family on their trip.

