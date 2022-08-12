“Strictly Come Dancing” will not be filmed in Buckingham Palace

Strictly Come Dancing was all geared up to host an episode inside Buckingham Palace this year.

However the ‘dreamland’ opportunity for the BBC show has been shelved.

Charles and Camilla are very much driving this; and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being offered.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing was all set to host an episode inside Buckingham Palace this year; however, the “dreamland” chance for the BBC show has been scrapped. Strictly Come Dancing was all set to host an episode inside Buckingham Palace this year.

According to an article that was published in the Daily Mail, “There has been a lot of back and forth about different concepts and other possibilities… but the fact is that it’s probably not possible to pull off an episode in the Palace in the time range.”

An insider divulged to the media the following information: “The hope is that we will be able to accomplish it next year if we are unable to do it this year.”

In the meantime, it was rumoured in June that an episode of the renowned show will be staged in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace. This may be either the semi-final or the quarter-final.

“Charles and Camilla are very much driving this; and the BBC couldn’t quite believe what was being given.” “Charles and Camilla are very much driving this.” The television show “Strictly Come Dancing at Buckingham Palace” is a dream come true. According to one source, “it ought to be a spectacular spectacle.”

“The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are, like millions of other people, enormous fans of Strictly Come Dancing, and the Queen is one of those fans as well, so there is a tremendous desire and enthusiasm to make this happen.”

Advertisement

Also Read Buckingham Palace must be paid for by having the palace open all year Other key tourist sites, such as the White House, do this to...