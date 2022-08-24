Sylvester Stallone covers his wife’s tattoo with Butkus’s

The Rocky actor, who is 76 years old, recently got a tattoo on his bicep as a tribute to his late dog Butkus, who was in the movie and its sequel. It covers up a tattoo of his wife Jennifer Flavin that was there before.

“Mr. Stallone intended to refresh the tattoo image of his wife Jennifer; however, the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, unfixable,” Stallone’s publicist Michelle Bega told the Daily Mail after the outlet posted photos of the actor’s tattoo coverup.

She continued, “Mr. Stallone loves his family. The Stallones are presently filming a reality show together which will debut on Paramount+.”

In May, Stallone and Flavin celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They marked the occasion with Instagram posts about each other.

Stallone, who is 75 years old, wrote on a photo carousel of him and his wife, “Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife.” “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

Advertisement

Also Read Sylvester Stallone called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren Sylvester Stallone called out his long-time friend Dolph Lundgren. The Expendables star...