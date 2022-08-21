Taylor Louderman pregnant, expecting first baby with husband

The 31-year-old Broadway star wrote on Instagram on Saturday that she and her husband, Brooks Toth, are going to have their first child this winter.

In her photo series, Toth holds up a sonogram picture of their baby while she and her husband look excitedly at each other. In the next shots, they turn their faces toward the camera. Between them, you can also see their adorable dog.

The star of Bring It On: The Musical and Mean Girls wrote in the caption, “Been studying for my new role this winter.” She also used the hashtags “#PregnancyAnnouncement,” “#FirstTimeMom,” and “#ParentsToBe.”

