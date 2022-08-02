Taylor Swift is criticized for “shifting blame” in the private jet scandal

Taylor Swift faces criticism for having most luxury yacht
Taylor Swift's rep defends her use of a private jet. The 32-year-old,...
It didn’t take long for Taylor’s agents to issue a statement in response, trying to disprove that the singer was exclusively to blame for the emissions linked to her.
They may have intended to calm the commotion, but their attempts to assign blame immediately backfired and made matters worse.
“I don’t care who’s on the plane, it shouldn’t be making all those flights and producing all those emissions,” one person said in response. “If you own it, you’re responsible for it. They should all be flying commercial (and flying less).”
As is evident, fans couldn’t help but feel that her rep’s response lacked accountability, with one user calling it a “dumb excuse” for Taylor’s “assaults on the environment.”
Despite the controversy, it appears that Taylor hasn’t yet started cutting back on her use of jets as she has already increased her annual carbon emissions by 25 tonnes in the last three days.
Taylor has not yet personally responded to the growing criticism.
