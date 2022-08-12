Tess Holliday advises fans against plastic surgery

Tess Holliday wants her fans to think twice before getting plastic surgery to look like someone else.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old model and body activist posted a video on TikTok in which she talked to fans who were using her and Ashley Graham’s pictures as “inspiration” for Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs).

Holliday said, “I’m for plastic surgery, and I think you should do whatever you want with your body. I have a tattoo of Dolly Parton on me for a reason.””

She added: “to remind you guys that these are trends. Don’t do anything to your body to fit into a trend. Don’t do it.”

“I’ve been told my whole life that the way I am isn’t good enough, but I’ve made money from the way I am. Don’t make any changes. If you want to, that’s great, but you don’t have to. You’re perfect as you are.”

