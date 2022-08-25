The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Morfydd Clark dazzles in a plunging top during a star-studded screening

At the Tuesday night Lincoln Center showing of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video,

The new Galadriel- Morfydd Clark made quite an impression.

The 32-year-old actress was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet at the star-studded event, where she was joined by the likes of Cynthia Addai-Robinson, 37, and Sophia Nomvete, 32.

Advertisement

Also Read The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Sauron’s return in new promo The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of the...

The Swedish-born, Welsh-raised beauty wore a strapless top, matching pants, and black pumps chosen by stylist Nicky Yates, and she looked absolutely stunning.

For the red carpet event, Morfydd waved her long, golden hair down the centre.

The two-time Academy Award winner, who is most known for her role in Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, replaced Cate Blanchett as the beautiful royal Elf Galadriel in the TV adaptation.

On Tuesday, a new trailer for The Rings of Power was released, depicting Galadriel as a sword-wielding leader who orders her troops to “keep going” while fighting monsters.

Also Read The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power trailer released 6,500 fans waited overnight to see the cast and crew in Hall...

Advertisement

Galadriel says, ominously, “There is a tempest in me,” in the preview. Who am I without [my sword]?

‘Like with portraying a canon character, it’s been extremely exciting to investigate how they became who you know them to be,’ Morfydd told TheWrap last week.