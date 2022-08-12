The most shocking news from Jennette McCurdy’s memoir

In her recently released memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, the former Nickelodeon actress opens up about the harrowing trauma she faced throughout her childhood.

“This overwhelming pressure of keeping up this front led the actress to suffer from eating disorders, addiction, and more.

She died in 2013.After enduring two decades worth of emotional and physical abuse at the hands of her mother.

In her recently published memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, the former Nickelodeon actress discusses the horrific trauma she endured throughout her childhood, some of which was brought on by her late mother Debra’s oppressive control.

McCurdy is well-known for her leading comedy performances on iCarly with Miranda Cosgrove and its sequel Sam & Cat with Ariana Grande. In her autobiography, McCurdy reveals that the funny persona she played on television is utterly unlike who she really is.

She hid behind other facades as well, though. She also says that her mother, who yearned for Jennette’s success beyond all else, drove her to put on the image she was renowned for throughout her teens and early adulthood.

McCurdy recently admitted to PEOPLE that, despite her popularity on television, life with her mother was everything but ideal.

“My earliest memories of childhood were of heaviness, and chaos,” McCurdy told, “My mom’s emotions were so erratic that it was like walking a tightrope every day. The mood fluctuations were daily.”

The actress developed eating disorders, addiction, and other problems as a result of the intense pressure to maintain this façade. Debra was diagnosed with breast cancer when Jennette was 2 years old, and she was going through her own struggles at the same time. 2013 saw her passing.

The 30-year-old actress is now prepared to openly reflect on her history after suffering from her mother’s abuse for 20 years in both physical and emotional ways. The following are the main disclosures from Jennette’s autobiographical book, I’m Glad My Mom Died.

