To escape her problems, Shakira is considering a relocate to Miami

To escape her problems with Gerard Piqué, the father of her children, Shakira plans to relocate permanently to Miami.

Page Six reports that the 45-year-old Colombian diva Shakira wants to leave her current home of Barcelona for the warmer climate of Miami.

Shakira has also been suspected of tax fraud

After being suspected of tax fraud by Spanish authorities, the Waka Waka singer is already in the midst of a bitter separation and custody fight with Gerard Piqué

Gerard Piqué, the father of her children and a soccer player for Barcelona FC. Piqué, 35, could spend up to eight years in prison if found guilty.

Her loved ones in Miami Beach are there to provide comfort and strength. Further, a secluded and grand beachfront home.

Ana Lourdes Martinez, a friend of the family and a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman, called the neighborhood Shakira lives in a “refuge.”

“Miami is her home,” Martinez, who works with Shakira’s brother Antonio on the singer’s local real estate holdings, told The Post.

“Her parents live here, her brother lives here, her niece and nephew, too. She doesn’t have any family in Spain. It’s a different environment from Barcelona.”