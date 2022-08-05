Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tom Cruise apologises to a couple for ruining their hike

Tom Cruise apologises to a couple for ruining their hike

Articles
Advertisement
Tom Cruise apologises to a couple for ruining their hike

Tom Cruise apologises to a couple for ruining their hike

Advertisement
  • The Jack Reacher actor interrupted a couple’s hike while filming a stunt.
  • Cruise reportedly apologized for disturbing the couple’s peaceful walk.
  • He also said, “I like your dog,” leaving his admirers in awe.
Advertisement

Tom Cruise, a Hollywood stunner, has millions of fans worldwide. The Top Gun actor has captured the hearts of his fans not only with his on-screen performances but also with his endearing gestures. The 60-year-old Jack Reacher actor recently grabbed attention for pulling off an incredible, risky stunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

He was unaware that he was interfering with a couple’s hike while shooting the prank, though. According to The Sun, Cruise remarked “Sorry for disrupting your calm walk with all the ruckus” and apologised for ruining a couple’s hike.

He also remarked, “I like your dog,” which stunned the couple.

The Edge of Tomorrow actor was reportedly spotted and approached by UK hikers Sarah and Jason Haygarth and their dog Edward as they were exploring the Lake District.

“What are you doing?” we enquired. Cruise then declared, “I’m going to jump off.” “You’re going to do what?” I exclaimed. I’m going to leap off, he declared. He said just before jumping off, “See ya! We wished Tom luck and said, “I hope this works out “The couple spoke with the media.

Also Read

Kylie Jenner responds to trolls who called her lab photos “unsanitary”
Kylie Jenner responds to trolls who called her lab photos “unsanitary”

Kylie Jenner responded to haters who criticized her lab photos for being...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story