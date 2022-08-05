Tom Cruise apologises to a couple for ruining their hike

The Jack Reacher actor interrupted a couple’s hike while filming a stunt.

Cruise reportedly apologized for disturbing the couple’s peaceful walk.

He also said, “I like your dog,” leaving his admirers in awe.

Advertisement

Tom Cruise, a Hollywood stunner, has millions of fans worldwide. The Top Gun actor has captured the hearts of his fans not only with his on-screen performances but also with his endearing gestures. The 60-year-old Jack Reacher actor recently grabbed attention for pulling off an incredible, risky stunt for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

He was unaware that he was interfering with a couple’s hike while shooting the prank, though. According to The Sun, Cruise remarked “Sorry for disrupting your calm walk with all the ruckus” and apologised for ruining a couple’s hike.

He also remarked, “I like your dog,” which stunned the couple.

The Edge of Tomorrow actor was reportedly spotted and approached by UK hikers Sarah and Jason Haygarth and their dog Edward as they were exploring the Lake District.

“What are you doing?” we enquired. Cruise then declared, “I’m going to jump off.” “You’re going to do what?” I exclaimed. I’m going to leap off, he declared. He said just before jumping off, “See ya! We wished Tom luck and said, “I hope this works out “The couple spoke with the media.

Also Read Kylie Jenner responds to trolls who called her lab photos “unsanitary” Kylie Jenner responded to haters who criticized her lab photos for being...