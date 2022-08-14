Travis Scott’s romantic gesture for Kylie Jenner stuns fans

Kylie Jenner poses for selfies cuddling his husband Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share photos with her boyfriend Travis...
The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, who had previously gotten a sweet birthday wish from her significant other Travis Scott, was recently left in awe as the rapper surprised her with another significant romantic gesture for her 25th birthday.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed the news on her Instagram Story, saying that the 31-year-old actor from Goosebumps had decorated her Hidden Hills property with enormous flower arrangements.
The video, which was captured with Magic Moments by Austin Farwell playing in the background, showed hundreds of pink, red, and white petals elegantly arranged throughout the house.
Jenner included a number of emoticons, including a butterfly and two faces with teary eyes, in the text that accompanied the video clip.
The video quickly gained a lot of attention and positive feedback. In addition to Jenner’s supporters, her glam sisters have also praised the rapper for his selection of floral accessories.
Kim Kardashian, 41, wrote: ‘So beautiful [flower bouquet icon]’ while Khloe Kardashian, 38, poked fun at the flowers she’d sent to her little sister, ‘Oh my! Well excuse my rinky dinky flowers that I sent [laughing face emoticon]’
