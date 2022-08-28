Advertisement
Truth about Amber Heard and Elon Musk has been revealed: ‘Used him!’

Articles
Truth about Amber Heard and Elon Musk has been revealed: ‘Used him!’

  • After the end of her relationship with Elon Musk, Amber Heard allegedly had a bombshell plan for him.
  • These observations were made by Christian Carino, who represents Amber Heard in the entertainment industry.

This confession was made in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, and he started by saying that Heard merely wanted to “fill space” with Elon Musk.

After Carino’s breakup with Musk in 2017, he sat down with her and revealed, “I detest that yet again a man lets me fall on the spikes by myself….” What this means is that they are upset with me for abandoning them and have made statements like this public.

Carino has previously questioned Heard’s “sadness,” wondering why she would be so if she was “simply filling space” with Musk.

You could prevent all this if you stopped dating über-famous people,” the agent remarked at the time. You can date a huge guy who isn’t a celebrity.

An attempt to clarify his thoughts behind the message was made when he said, “I believe what I was saying was, ‘If you don’t enjoy being in the public about your personal life, then don’t date individuals that are renowned.

Heard said to Carino when the subject of Depp came up: “I don’t know how or where to start. … There is no place to start. At long last, my heart and mind are at peace since I am single. All I want is for him to accept my apologies and understand how much I love him.

