Tyler Baltierra shares picture from Novalee’s first day of school

Teen Mom dad Tyler Baltierra shared a pic of his daughter Novalee on her first day of school.

Baltierra and his wife Lowell are also parents to another daughter, Carly, who they placed for adoption.

Tyler wrote Novalee’s first day as a 2nd grader! She picked out her outfit & everything.

Baltierra, who is 30 years old, shared a picture of her 7-year-old daughter Novalee on her first day of school on Monday. The new second grader posed for a picture while wearing black jeans, a grey shirt with colourful polka dots, and a black motorcycle jacket.

“She chose her clothes and everything else. She was so excited to start school again, “The proud father told. “Hearing her talk about how happy she was this morning while I straightened her hair is a precious memory I’ll make sure to hold on to forever!”

“She grows up so quickly…

baby, please slow down, “the Teen Mom star said.

Lowell and Baltierra also have two daughters, Rya Rose, who is 12 months old, and Vaeda Luma, who is 3 years old. In 2009, when they were on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, they gave up their 13-year-old daughter Carly for adoption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv)

